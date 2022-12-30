Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best SPRs

2022 was a transformative year for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. We saw the release of the two final sets of the Unison Warrior Series block with Realm of the Gods and Ultimate Squad followed by the first two sets of the Zenkai Series block with Dawn of the Z-Legends and Fighter's Ambition. We saw hobby-shifting Secret Rares, the introduction of the controversial God Rares, a special Anniversary Set, new decks, and so much more. Now, in honor of 2022 wrapping up and 2023 kicking off, let's look back at the best SPRs (Special Rares) of the year.

5. Realm of the Gods – Champa Destroys SPR from Unison Warrior Series – Realm of the Gods : I love some variety in my Special Rares and Realm of the Gods delivered that with an avalanche of beautiful artwork showcasing the Angels and Destroyers. I picked the Champa as a big fan of this character but it could've been any of them.

: I love some variety in my Special Rares and Realm of the Gods delivered that with an avalanche of beautiful artwork showcasing the Angels and Destroyers. I picked the Champa as a big fan of this character but it could've been any of them. 4. Vegeta, Proud Warrior SPR from Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad : You will see soon that Ultimate Squad dominates this list due to a particularly strong focus almost to the point of an adaptation of the Cell Games. This card stands out, though, as it feels like it should've been in last year's Saiyan Showdown, which is arguably the best set of the Unison Warrior Series block.

: You will see soon that Ultimate Squad dominates this list due to a particularly strong focus almost to the point of an adaptation of the Cell Games. This card stands out, though, as it feels like it should've been in last year's Saiyan Showdown, which is arguably the best set of the Unison Warrior Series block. 3. Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR from Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad : This card connects well to another card on this list, showing the raw power of Cell's final attack on Gohan.

: This card connects well to another card on this list, showing the raw power of Cell's final attack on Gohan. 2. SS Son Goku, Final Sacrifice SPR from Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad: This SPR uses the exact artwork from the manga and anime as Goku waves goodbye, knowing his final fate. Well, final for now.

Tied for 1. SSG Trunks, Powe Awakened SPR from Unison Warrior Series – Realm of the Gods : I don't always love Bandai's focus on the Xenoverse characters which can sometimes be overwhelming, but it works beautifully when we get to see brand new forms for characters that don't get to use said forms in the canon. It works for Super Saiyan 3 Broly and now works even better for Super Saiyan God Trunks.

: I don't always love Bandai's focus on the Xenoverse characters which can sometimes be overwhelming, but it works beautifully when we get to see brand new forms for characters that don't get to use said forms in the canon. It works for Super Saiyan 3 Broly and now works even better for Super Saiyan God Trunks. Tied for 1. SS2 Son Gohan, Z-Fighter SPR from Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad: Perhaps the best Special Rare ever, this Super Saiyan 2 Gohan card captures the decisive moment where Gohan, backed by the memory of his father, walks forward with his winning Kamehameha, destroying Cell. A beautiful card for a high moment of the series.

Be sure to stay on top of your Dragon Ball Super Card Game news, previews, and more right here at Bleeding Cool by following our tag.