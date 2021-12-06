A Pokémon TCG Collector's Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Part Two

We're now in the thick of holiday season, which means that the Pokémon fan in your life is due for a gift. Should you get a deck? Definitely not. How about an Elite Trainer Box? Maybe! This two-part series will walk the uninitiated through purchasing Pokémon TCG products for your loved ones. You can check out Part One here. Let's get into the second and final part of this list.

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Espeon blister packs

Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is the latest set, so it is very likely that the collector in your life is either just starting on this set or is still working on collecting it. These three-pack blisters are widely available and are on the lower end as far as pricing, making this a terrific pick-up. Also, the promo card features the incredibly popular Espeon with uniquely beautiful artwork.

Mythical Squishy Premium Collection

This is another 10-pack premium collection, but this one is less focused on promo cards and more on the bonus gift: squishies of the popular Mythical Pokémon Mew, Celebi, and Victini. I opened one of these myself and found the squishies to be of high quality, making for a great and unique addition to any Pokémon collection. The pack selection is also strong, with all current sets. Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, the most popular set of the year, appears in this box.

Celebrations Elite Trainer Box

This box was initially difficult to find and was often marked up when it could be found, but the Pokémon TCG has successfully flooded the market with Celebrations products. The Elite Trainer Box should be fairly easy to find at MSRP and is a terrific gift for any collector. Celebrations is the franchise's 25th Anniversary set and offers a fun pack-opening experience. I previously suggested the Ultra-Premium Collection for those looking to purchase a high-end product, but this Elite Trainer Box is far more affordable for a more modest budget. Even though it is more affordable, it also includes ten Celebrations booster packs along with other bonus Sword & Shield era packs.

Sun & Moon-era booster packs

Here is how you can impress a Pokémon TCG fan. Packs from the Sun & Moon era are on the higher end for single booster packs, but that is because they have become highly desirable as the Pokémon TCG has done very few reprints from this era. The best sets to purchase from this era are packs of the following:

Sun & Moon – Team Up

Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds

Sun & Moon – Unified Minds

Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse

You can find these online and at local hobby shops, but note that these are sold at well over MSRP. For example, TCGPlayer currently sells Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse from various sellers at over $10 (still not too bad) and Sun & Moon – Team Up at over $15.

Shining Fates products

Another set that has become widely available after an initial drought of products is Shining Fates. This special set was released during the height of the scalping crazy in February 2021, but it has now been reprinted and made widely available thanks to efforts from the Pokémon TCG. The Pikachu V box is an easy-to-find and strong offering. Other products that are recommended at lower price points include the Eldegoss V, Cramorant V, and Boltund V tins.