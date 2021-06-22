Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl is a set exclusive to the fourth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB01 because this is the first full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with previous Draft Boxes including packs from previous sets. It includes cards numbered up to DB1-103. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

Son Goku, Might of Many Uncommon DB1-001

SS Vegeta, Exploiting Weakness Super Rare DB1-002

Trunks, Deluge of Power Common DB1-003

Giru Common DB1-004

Majin Buu, the Reincarnator Uncommon DB1-005

Champa, Destruction Perfected Rare DB1-006

Champa, Destruction Augmented Uncommon DB1-007

Vados, Assembled Might Super Rare DB1-008

Cabba, Surging Forward Common DB1-009

Caulifla, Frenzied Sister Rare DB1-010

Kale, Frenzied Sister Common DB1-011

Kefla, Roar of Destruction Super Rare DB1-012

Botamo and Magetta Common DB1-013

Toppo, Righteous Aid Uncommon DB1-014

Jiren, Shackles of the Past Rare DB1-015

Moginan, the Savage Strongman Rare DB1-016

Moginan, Alien Bonds Uncommon DB1-017

Moginan Underling, Relentless Horde Common DB1-018

Niagara Drop Common DB1-019

Galick Cannon Super Rare DB1-020

Ultra Instinct Son Goku, the Unstoppable Super Rare DB1-021

SS Son Goku, the Ever-Adapting Rare DB1-022

Son Gohan, Universe 7 United Common DB1-023

SSB Vegeta, Universe 7 United Rare DB1-024

Krillin, Universe 7 United Common DB1-025

Tien Shinhan, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-026

Master Roshi, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-027

Android 17, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-028

Android 18, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-029

Majin Buu Common DB1-030

Frieza, Universe 7 United Super Rare DB1-031

Whis, Keeper of Universe 7 Super Rare DB1-032

Grand Kai, the Lazy Instructor Rare DB1-033

North Kai, Protector of Earth Rare DB1-034

Bubbles Common DB1-035

Shu, Deluge of Power Common DB1-036

Mai, the Graceful Tactician Common DB1-037

Janemba, Infernal Intruder Super Rare DB1-038

Kamehameha Uncommon DB1-039

Desperate Measures Common DB1-040

Swift Combo Kaio-Ken Son Goku Uncommon DB1-041

Son Goten, Deluge of Power Common DB1-042

King Vegeta, Saiyan Ruler Super Rare DB1-043

Trunks, the Prankster Common DB1-044

Dr. Brief, Father of a Genius Uncommon DB1-045

Bulma's Mom, Mother of a Genius Common DB1-046

Bulma, Genius Inventor Common DB1-047

Piccolo, Assimilated Ability Super Rare DB1-048

Krillin, Steadfast Defender Uncommon DB1-049

Beerus, the Bad-Tempered Rare DB1-050

Whis Common DB1-051

Broly, Free at Last Common DB1-052

Lemo Uncommon DB1-053

Dr. Myuu, Weapon Surplus Rare DB1-054

Super 17, Power Distilled Super Rare DB1-055

SS Rose Goku Black, a Delicate Plan Rare DB1-056

Fused Zamasu, Deity's Wrath Super Rare DB1-057

Zamasu, the Undying Uncommon DB1-058

Slumber Strike Rare DB1-059

M2, the Phantasmagoric Planet Common DB1-060

Great Ape Bardock, Raider's Warcry Super Rare DB1-061

Gine, the Kind Saiyan Uncommon DB1-062

Son Goku, Saiyan Reborn Rare DB1-063

Great Ape Son Goku, Saiyan Instincts Super Rare DB1-064

Pan, Natural Fighter Uncommon DB1-065

King Vegeta, the Majestic Ruler Rare DB1-066

Vegeta, the King's Son Common DB1-067

Tights, Sister of a Genius Common DB1-068

Chiaotzu, Gallant Pupil Common DB1-069

Oracle Fish Common DB1-070

Tora Common DB1-071

Fasha, Deluge of Power Common DB1-072

Shugesh, Raider's Warcry Uncommon DB1-073

Borgos, Raider's Warcry Uncommon DB1-074

Chilled, the Cruel Rare DB1-075

Frieza, Cry of the Sovereign Super Rare DB1-076

Ginyu, Ultimate Transformation Super Rare DB1-077

Mercenary Tao, the Master Rare DB1-078

Final Spirit Cannon Uncommon DB1-079

Paternal Bonds Common DB1-080

Son Goku, Striking True Uncommon DB1-081

Trunks, Dimension Sniper Uncommon DB1-082

Dende, Cry of the Soul Common DB1-083

Mira, Assault from the Skies Rare DB1-084

Fu, Mission Accomplished Rare DB1-085

Remote Serious Bomb Uncommon DB1-086

Burning Slash Common DB1-087

Champa and Beerus, Capricious Gods Rare DB1-088

Son Goku and Vegeta, Saiyan Bonds Rare DB1-089

King Vegeta and Vegeta, Royal Bloodline Rare DB1-090

Son Goku and Son Gohan, Saiyans of Earth Rare DB1-091

Hercule and Majin Buu, Friends Forever Rare DB1-092

Krillin and Android 18, Power Couple Rare DB1-093

Vegeta, Saiyan Tag Team Duo Power Rare DB1-094

Cabba, Saiyan Tag Team Duo Power Rare DB1-095

Uneasy Alliance Son Goku Duo Power Rare DB1-096

Uneasy Alliance Frieza Duo Power Rare DB1-097

Son Gohan, Master and Pupil Duo Power Rare DB1-098

Piccolo, Master and Pupil Duo Power Rare DB1-099

Bardock, Father and Son Duo Power Rare DB1-100

Son Goku, Father and Son Duo Power Rare DB1-101

SS3 Tag Team Son Gohan Duo Power Rare DB1-102

SS3 Tag Team Trunks Duo Power Rare DB1-103