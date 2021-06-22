Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl Checklist

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl.

Dragon Brawl booster pack and Draft Box. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game
Dragon Brawl booster pack and Draft Box. Credit: Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl is a set exclusive to the fourth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB01 because this is the first full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with previous Draft Boxes including packs from previous sets. It includes cards numbered up to DB1-103. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.

  • Son Goku, Might of Many Uncommon DB1-001
  • SS Vegeta, Exploiting Weakness Super Rare DB1-002
  • Trunks, Deluge of Power Common DB1-003
  • Giru Common DB1-004
  • Majin Buu, the Reincarnator Uncommon DB1-005
  • Champa, Destruction Perfected Rare DB1-006
  • Champa, Destruction Augmented Uncommon DB1-007
  • Vados, Assembled Might Super Rare DB1-008
  • Cabba, Surging Forward Common DB1-009
  • Caulifla, Frenzied Sister Rare DB1-010
  • Kale, Frenzied Sister Common DB1-011
  • Kefla, Roar of Destruction Super Rare DB1-012
  • Botamo and Magetta Common DB1-013
  • Toppo, Righteous Aid Uncommon DB1-014
  • Jiren, Shackles of the Past Rare DB1-015
  • Moginan, the Savage Strongman Rare DB1-016
  • Moginan, Alien Bonds Uncommon DB1-017
  • Moginan Underling, Relentless Horde Common DB1-018
  • Niagara Drop Common DB1-019
  • Galick Cannon Super Rare DB1-020
  • Ultra Instinct Son Goku, the Unstoppable Super Rare DB1-021
  • SS Son Goku, the Ever-Adapting Rare DB1-022
  • Son Gohan, Universe 7 United Common DB1-023
  • SSB Vegeta, Universe 7 United Rare DB1-024
  • Krillin, Universe 7 United Common DB1-025
  • Tien Shinhan, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-026
  • Master Roshi, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-027
  • Android 17, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-028
  • Android 18, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-029
  • Majin Buu Common DB1-030
  • Frieza, Universe 7 United Super Rare DB1-031
  • Whis, Keeper of Universe 7 Super Rare DB1-032
  • Grand Kai, the Lazy Instructor Rare DB1-033
  • North Kai, Protector of Earth Rare DB1-034
  • Bubbles Common DB1-035
  • Shu, Deluge of Power Common DB1-036
  • Mai, the Graceful Tactician Common DB1-037
  • Janemba, Infernal Intruder Super Rare DB1-038
  • Kamehameha Uncommon DB1-039
  • Desperate Measures Common DB1-040
  • Swift Combo Kaio-Ken Son Goku Uncommon DB1-041
  • Son Goten, Deluge of Power Common DB1-042
  • King Vegeta, Saiyan Ruler Super Rare DB1-043
  • Trunks, the Prankster Common DB1-044
  • Dr. Brief, Father of a Genius Uncommon DB1-045
  • Bulma's Mom, Mother of a Genius Common DB1-046
  • Bulma, Genius Inventor Common DB1-047
  • Piccolo, Assimilated Ability Super Rare DB1-048
  • Krillin, Steadfast Defender Uncommon DB1-049
  • Beerus, the Bad-Tempered Rare DB1-050
  • Whis Common DB1-051
  • Broly, Free at Last Common DB1-052
  • Lemo Uncommon DB1-053
  • Dr. Myuu, Weapon Surplus Rare DB1-054
  • Super 17, Power Distilled Super Rare DB1-055
  • SS Rose Goku Black, a Delicate Plan Rare DB1-056
  • Fused Zamasu, Deity's Wrath Super Rare DB1-057
  • Zamasu, the Undying Uncommon DB1-058
  • Slumber Strike Rare DB1-059
  • M2, the Phantasmagoric Planet Common DB1-060
  • Great Ape Bardock, Raider's Warcry Super Rare DB1-061
  • Gine, the Kind Saiyan Uncommon DB1-062
  • Son Goku, Saiyan Reborn Rare DB1-063
  • Great Ape Son Goku, Saiyan Instincts Super Rare DB1-064
  • Pan, Natural Fighter Uncommon DB1-065
  • King Vegeta, the Majestic Ruler Rare DB1-066
  • Vegeta, the King's Son Common DB1-067
  • Tights, Sister of a Genius Common DB1-068
  • Chiaotzu, Gallant Pupil Common DB1-069
  • Oracle Fish Common DB1-070
  • Tora Common DB1-071
  • Fasha, Deluge of Power Common DB1-072
  • Shugesh, Raider's Warcry Uncommon DB1-073
  • Borgos, Raider's Warcry Uncommon DB1-074
  • Chilled, the Cruel Rare DB1-075
  • Frieza, Cry of the Sovereign Super Rare DB1-076
  • Ginyu, Ultimate Transformation Super Rare DB1-077
  • Mercenary Tao, the Master Rare DB1-078
  • Final Spirit Cannon Uncommon DB1-079
  • Paternal Bonds Common DB1-080
  • Son Goku, Striking True Uncommon DB1-081
  • Trunks, Dimension Sniper Uncommon DB1-082
  • Dende, Cry of the Soul Common DB1-083
  • Mira, Assault from the Skies Rare DB1-084
  • Fu, Mission Accomplished Rare DB1-085
  • Remote Serious Bomb Uncommon DB1-086
  • Burning Slash Common DB1-087
  • Champa and Beerus, Capricious Gods Rare DB1-088
  • Son Goku and Vegeta, Saiyan Bonds Rare DB1-089
  • King Vegeta and Vegeta, Royal Bloodline Rare DB1-090
  • Son Goku and Son Gohan, Saiyans of Earth Rare DB1-091
  • Hercule and Majin Buu, Friends Forever Rare DB1-092
  • Krillin and Android 18, Power Couple Rare DB1-093
  • Vegeta, Saiyan Tag Team Duo Power Rare DB1-094
  • Cabba, Saiyan Tag Team Duo Power Rare DB1-095
  • Uneasy Alliance Son Goku Duo Power Rare DB1-096
  • Uneasy Alliance Frieza Duo Power Rare DB1-097
  • Son Gohan, Master and Pupil Duo Power Rare DB1-098
  • Piccolo, Master and Pupil Duo Power Rare DB1-099
  • Bardock, Father and Son Duo Power Rare DB1-100
  • Son Goku, Father and Son Duo Power Rare DB1-101
  • SS3 Tag Team Son Gohan Duo Power Rare DB1-102
  • SS3 Tag Team Trunks Duo Power Rare DB1-103

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.