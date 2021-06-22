Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl Checklist
Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl.
Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dragon Brawl is a set exclusive to the fourth Draft Box. It is designated the code DB01 because this is the first full Draft Box-exclusive set of this size, with previous Draft Boxes including packs from previous sets. It includes cards numbered up to DB1-103. Keep in mind that SPRs (Special Rares) will have the same numbering as Super Rare cards in Dragon Ball Super Card Game but feature different, rarer artwork.
- Son Goku, Might of Many Uncommon DB1-001
- SS Vegeta, Exploiting Weakness Super Rare DB1-002
- Trunks, Deluge of Power Common DB1-003
- Giru Common DB1-004
- Majin Buu, the Reincarnator Uncommon DB1-005
- Champa, Destruction Perfected Rare DB1-006
- Champa, Destruction Augmented Uncommon DB1-007
- Vados, Assembled Might Super Rare DB1-008
- Cabba, Surging Forward Common DB1-009
- Caulifla, Frenzied Sister Rare DB1-010
- Kale, Frenzied Sister Common DB1-011
- Kefla, Roar of Destruction Super Rare DB1-012
- Botamo and Magetta Common DB1-013
- Toppo, Righteous Aid Uncommon DB1-014
- Jiren, Shackles of the Past Rare DB1-015
- Moginan, the Savage Strongman Rare DB1-016
- Moginan, Alien Bonds Uncommon DB1-017
- Moginan Underling, Relentless Horde Common DB1-018
- Niagara Drop Common DB1-019
- Galick Cannon Super Rare DB1-020
- Ultra Instinct Son Goku, the Unstoppable Super Rare DB1-021
- SS Son Goku, the Ever-Adapting Rare DB1-022
- Son Gohan, Universe 7 United Common DB1-023
- SSB Vegeta, Universe 7 United Rare DB1-024
- Krillin, Universe 7 United Common DB1-025
- Tien Shinhan, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-026
- Master Roshi, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-027
- Android 17, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-028
- Android 18, Universe 7 United Uncommon DB1-029
- Majin Buu Common DB1-030
- Frieza, Universe 7 United Super Rare DB1-031
- Whis, Keeper of Universe 7 Super Rare DB1-032
- Grand Kai, the Lazy Instructor Rare DB1-033
- North Kai, Protector of Earth Rare DB1-034
- Bubbles Common DB1-035
- Shu, Deluge of Power Common DB1-036
- Mai, the Graceful Tactician Common DB1-037
- Janemba, Infernal Intruder Super Rare DB1-038
- Kamehameha Uncommon DB1-039
- Desperate Measures Common DB1-040
- Swift Combo Kaio-Ken Son Goku Uncommon DB1-041
- Son Goten, Deluge of Power Common DB1-042
- King Vegeta, Saiyan Ruler Super Rare DB1-043
- Trunks, the Prankster Common DB1-044
- Dr. Brief, Father of a Genius Uncommon DB1-045
- Bulma's Mom, Mother of a Genius Common DB1-046
- Bulma, Genius Inventor Common DB1-047
- Piccolo, Assimilated Ability Super Rare DB1-048
- Krillin, Steadfast Defender Uncommon DB1-049
- Beerus, the Bad-Tempered Rare DB1-050
- Whis Common DB1-051
- Broly, Free at Last Common DB1-052
- Lemo Uncommon DB1-053
- Dr. Myuu, Weapon Surplus Rare DB1-054
- Super 17, Power Distilled Super Rare DB1-055
- SS Rose Goku Black, a Delicate Plan Rare DB1-056
- Fused Zamasu, Deity's Wrath Super Rare DB1-057
- Zamasu, the Undying Uncommon DB1-058
- Slumber Strike Rare DB1-059
- M2, the Phantasmagoric Planet Common DB1-060
- Great Ape Bardock, Raider's Warcry Super Rare DB1-061
- Gine, the Kind Saiyan Uncommon DB1-062
- Son Goku, Saiyan Reborn Rare DB1-063
- Great Ape Son Goku, Saiyan Instincts Super Rare DB1-064
- Pan, Natural Fighter Uncommon DB1-065
- King Vegeta, the Majestic Ruler Rare DB1-066
- Vegeta, the King's Son Common DB1-067
- Tights, Sister of a Genius Common DB1-068
- Chiaotzu, Gallant Pupil Common DB1-069
- Oracle Fish Common DB1-070
- Tora Common DB1-071
- Fasha, Deluge of Power Common DB1-072
- Shugesh, Raider's Warcry Uncommon DB1-073
- Borgos, Raider's Warcry Uncommon DB1-074
- Chilled, the Cruel Rare DB1-075
- Frieza, Cry of the Sovereign Super Rare DB1-076
- Ginyu, Ultimate Transformation Super Rare DB1-077
- Mercenary Tao, the Master Rare DB1-078
- Final Spirit Cannon Uncommon DB1-079
- Paternal Bonds Common DB1-080
- Son Goku, Striking True Uncommon DB1-081
- Trunks, Dimension Sniper Uncommon DB1-082
- Dende, Cry of the Soul Common DB1-083
- Mira, Assault from the Skies Rare DB1-084
- Fu, Mission Accomplished Rare DB1-085
- Remote Serious Bomb Uncommon DB1-086
- Burning Slash Common DB1-087
- Champa and Beerus, Capricious Gods Rare DB1-088
- Son Goku and Vegeta, Saiyan Bonds Rare DB1-089
- King Vegeta and Vegeta, Royal Bloodline Rare DB1-090
- Son Goku and Son Gohan, Saiyans of Earth Rare DB1-091
- Hercule and Majin Buu, Friends Forever Rare DB1-092
- Krillin and Android 18, Power Couple Rare DB1-093
- Vegeta, Saiyan Tag Team Duo Power Rare DB1-094
- Cabba, Saiyan Tag Team Duo Power Rare DB1-095
- Uneasy Alliance Son Goku Duo Power Rare DB1-096
- Uneasy Alliance Frieza Duo Power Rare DB1-097
- Son Gohan, Master and Pupil Duo Power Rare DB1-098
- Piccolo, Master and Pupil Duo Power Rare DB1-099
- Bardock, Father and Son Duo Power Rare DB1-100
- Son Goku, Father and Son Duo Power Rare DB1-101
- SS3 Tag Team Son Gohan Duo Power Rare DB1-102
- SS3 Tag Team Trunks Duo Power Rare DB1-103