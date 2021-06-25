Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals Starter Deck 15 & 16 Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed the cards from their upcoming Starter Decks 15 and 16. These decks, respectively titled Pride of the Saiyans and Darkness Reborn, are the first wave of products the next major expansion. This new wave introduces the BOOST mechanic and era of Dragon Ball Super Card Game. This will continue elements of the current era, retaining the title of "Unison Warrior Series" on the rest of this year's sets, albeit with the new subtitle of BOOST added. In addition to rolling out the cards' artwork, they set a schedule for upcoming reveals including the date that the secret rares of the next set, August 2021's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits. Let's take a look.

First up, just take a look at these cards! We already knew from the first announcement that we were getting a Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta leader in the Pride of the Saiyans and a Super Saiyan 3 Bardock leader in Darkness Reborn, but now we can take a closer look at these cards. They were revealed in full on the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Facebook page, and then seen in action over at content creator's SupahPlayaz YouTube channel.

The rest of the announcement went on to lay out dates for major reveals coming in the next month.

June 28 to July 25 -Cross Spirits- card previews! New cards everyday on our official Facebook page, even on weekends! Main color reveals are dated below, but be prepared for a few surprises–including some useful SR reprints in Tournament Pack Vol. 5! Week of June 28: Blue and Black Week of July 5: Yellow Week of July 12: Green and Multicolor Week of July 19: Red

July 5, July 12, and July 19 SCR Showdown! Community content creators and members will face off to reveal one of three Secret Rares! You won't want to miss the action streamed live on YouTube or Twitch, with the winner revealing the card later in the week! More details to come!

Dragon Ball Super collectors and players can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool where we will also cover these reveals.