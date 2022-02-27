Dragon Ball Super Card Game Teases End Of Unison Warrior Series

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun teasing the end of the Unison Warrior Series. The Unison Warrior Series is the first multi-series banner that has run through the game. You can compare this to how the Pokémon TCG does generation-based series like Sword & Shield, which then encompass multiple sets like Sword & Shield base, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and so on. Dragon Ball Super Card Game didn't use an overarching series title for its first nine sets, and then introduced the Unison Warrior Series with its tenth expansion, Unison Warrior Series: Rise of the Unison Warrior. This series has been a constant for two years now, with sets such as Vermillion Bloodline, Vicious Rejuvenation, Supreme Rivalry, Cross Spirits, Saiyan Showdown, Realm of the Gods, and the newly announced Ultimate Squad running under this banner. However, Bandai has now teased a new series coming to the DBCG soon with… well, an ad saying just that.

The news came out during the Bandai Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour, which also included news about the upcoming film, Super Hero. That may be relevant for DBSCG as well, which leaned heavily into promotion when the last DBS movie, the highly popular Broly, came out.

Personally, here is my prediction for how 2022 shakes out for Dragon Ball Super Card Game:

In March, we already know we're getting Unison Warrior Series – Realm of the Gods.

In May, we will get the newly announced Unison Warrior Series – Ultimate Squad. This could be the final Unison Warrior Series set. I tend to think it will, which will mean that there will have been a total of eight sets under the series banner. That's one short of the number of sets that were banner-less before the Unison Warrior Series.

Then, summer 2022 (likely August?) will be the next mainline set, which will likely launch this new series. If I were to guess, it will either focus on Super Hero or associated characters and/or we will get a special, non-mainline set (think a Themed Booster) tying into the film.

Then, we'll get another mainline set in Fall as well as the 2022 Anniversary Set before that.

What are your predictions? Do they differ from the above?