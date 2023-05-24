Shadow Sneasel Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Rising Shadows As Pokémon GO players begin to figure out the mechanics of Shadow Raids, we will help you build a team to defeat Shadow Sneasel in raids.

Shadow Raids have arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the current Rising Shadows events. These Shadow Raids feature Gyms taken over by Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Pokémon. They will sometimes feature Shiny-capable Shadows. Tiers Three and Five Shadow Raids also include a special Enraged feature, which sees the Raid Boss's Defense and Attack increase when it hits a certain threshold of health. The Shadow Raid Boss can be returned to its regular state by using Shadow Shards combined to make Purified Gems, a specialized tool for calming down Shadow Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Sneasel.

Top Shadow Sneasel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Sneasel counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Lopunny: Double Kick, Focus Blast

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Sneasel with efficiency.

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Sneasel can be defeated with one Trainer, but only if enough Purifed Gems are used to take it down to its non-Enraged state quickly. If Shadow Sneasel remains enraged, you will need at least two Trainers in order to defeat this Shadow Raid in Pokémon GO.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Status

Shadow Sneasel can be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

