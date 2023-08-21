Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends Iin Aug. 2023

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch observes unusual market listings of the Bardock God Rare from Dawn of the Z-Legends in August 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes ending up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in September 2022, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,280.00 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $123.54 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $99.79 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $36.06 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $15.11 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $9.44 Android 18, Measureless Strength SPR BT18-144: $8.43 Son Goku, Fated Rival SR BT18-069: $6.35 Piccolo, Guardian of Earth SPR BT18-065: $5.56 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $5.15

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR retains the exact same value as last month, as there have been no sales recorded of it since June 1st, 2023. The value of this card is set to drop when someone does pull the trigger, though, as there are multiple listings of the card on the site for under $1,000. The lowest listings are two near-mint foils listed for $575, one of them being a PSA 9 graded version. This is certainly the God Rare with the lowest interest among collectors.

