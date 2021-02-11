Megan Thee Stallion To Livestream Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

An interesting little crossover is happening on Thursday as Megan Thee Stallion will livestream her playing Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. The entire event is basically just a fun spectacle as you will see the musician play the game against Fiona Nova, content creator from Achievement Hunter and Rooster Teeth. If the art is to be believed, it looks like we're going to be getting some fantastic Mileena vs. Mileena action as the game will be livestreamed on both the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel or NetherRealm Studios Twitch channel, starting at 7pm PT on February 11th. We don't really have much to add to this other than it's gonna be fun watching Stallion play the game and just kick back and beat each other up.

