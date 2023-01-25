Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Dawn Of The Z-Legends in Jan. 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch: Dawn of the Z-Legends in January 2023 notes the Bardock God Rare remaining high in value.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Dawn of the Z-Legends, which was released in November 2022, are doing in now January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Dawn of the Z-Legends with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR BT18-148: $1,850.19 SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR BT18-147: $161.77 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR BT1-111: $132.69 Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR BT18-148: $60.01 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SPR BT18-006: $16.54 Son Goku, Fated Rival SPR BT18-069: $11.00 SS Son Goku, Another World Blitz SPR BT18-037: $8.15 Son Goku, Fated Rival SR BT18-069: $7.67 SS4 Gogeta, Indomitable Might SPR BT18-143: $7.38 SS4 Gogeta, Power's Connection SR BT18-006: $7.29

Bardock, Origin of the Legend GOD RARE GDR has not moved a single cent since last month. The last sale on this card was for $1,200.99 on December 16th. Before that, there was a $1,000 sale on December 10th. Now, the cheapest the card is listed for is $1,699.99 and the highest it is listed for is $5,000.

This set has largely stayed steady for the past month, so I suggest Dragon Ball Super Card Game collectors wait before buying singles.