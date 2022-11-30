Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Mythic Booster In November 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Mythic Booster, which was released in December 2021, are doing in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT9-137: $47.62 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT8-136: $32.77 Cell Xeno, Unspeakable Abomination SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT9-137: $27.20 Senzu Bean Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT1-053: $13.75 Dirty Burst Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-062: $7.12 SS4 Vegeta, Peak of Primitive Power SCR Parallel Foil Reprint BT8-136: $5.68 Dimension Magic Alt-Art Gold Stamped BT5-050: $3.68 Dirty Burst Parallel Foil Reprint DB2-062: $3.11 SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, Concentrated Destruction Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-001: $2.56 Koitsukai, Mechanical Courage Alt-Art Gold Stamped DB2-143: $2.38

There are next to no changes this month in the value of Mythic Booster. We are seeing both Alt-Art Gold Stamped Secret Rares sitting at the equivalent of a low-value SCR from a standard set, making this reprint and Alternate Art set quite an easy target for those looking to complete a set of Dragon Ball Super Card Game while buying singles on a budget. With only three cards over $20, this is a good starter goal for a completionist collector.