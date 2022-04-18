Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Realm Of The Gods In April 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Realm of the Gods, which were released earlier this month, are doing now that packs are being opened.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR (GOD RARE) BT16-147: $1,858.33 SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power SCR BT16-147: $374.20 Supreme Kai of Time, Brainwashed SCR BT16-149: $70.53 Super Mira, Diabolical Fusion SCR BT16-148: $49,40 SSG Trunks, Power Awakened SPR BT16-107: $14.47 Realm of the Gods – Black Kamehameha SPR BT16-092: $11.27 Demon God Putine, Umbral Might SR BT16-117: $10.14 Android 17, for the Universe's Survival SR BT16-008: $10.07 Son Goku, Ultra Mastery SPR BT16-005 $9,76 SS Rose Goku Black, Future on the Line SR BT16-087: $9.41

This remains the most unusual Dragon Ball Super Card Game set because the God Rare totally shakes things up. The entire set is down in general as the God Rare goes way, way up. Since the March 2022 Value Watch, the Vegeta God Rare is up $300 and is likely to go up even higher soon, as there is only one listing lower than $2,499.99. The Vegeta SCR is down $38, the Supreme Kai SCR is down an incredible $60, and the Super Mira SCR is down $30. With the obvious exception of the two Vegeta cards, this has become a somewhat affordable set.