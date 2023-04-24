Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In April 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch sees a shift in multiple cards from the 2021 expansion Saiyan Showdown in April 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG and SCR cards, with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $111.98 Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $103.88 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $67.00 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $58.51 Kale, Rampaging Demon SR BT15-042: $3.57 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $3.48 Videl, Encountering Danger SPR BT15-016: $3.25 Ultimate Minus Energy Power Ball SPR BT15-139: $3.10 SS Broly, Brutality Beyond Measure SPR BT15-019: $2.59 Videl, Encountering Danger SR BT15-016: $2.46

The top card of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown, SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR, has experienced a notable drop. It went from $123.35 last month to $111.98 this month, indicating a downward trend over time. Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR, which was once an even bigger card for most of the set's life, also dropped… but even more, losing $15 in value in the past month. It appears that it may finally become a sub-$100 SCR. While The Wicked Saiyans SCR stayed nearly the same in value, the biggest overall drop came from The Radiant Saiyans SCR, which fell a surprising $19.