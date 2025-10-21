Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, Highlands Fishing
Farming Simulator 25 Reveals More For Highlands Fishing Expansion
Farming Simulator 25 has dropped new details about the content being added to the Highlands Fishing expansion next month
Article Summary
- Highlands Fishing expansion brings onions and Highland cattle as new crops and animals in Farming Simulator 25.
- Explore Kinlaig, a Scotland-inspired town, offering land and water farming activities for virtual farmers.
- New equipment from brands like Can-Am, CLAAS, and JCB lets players farm, fish, and manage their operations.
- Enjoy new productions, constructions, and freedom with expanded sandbox gameplay in the Scottish Highlands.
GIANTS Software has revealed more details about the next addition to Farming Simulator 25, as players will be getting more from Highlands Fishing out on the water. Some of the additions on the way include onions and highland cattle as a new root crop and animal type, as well as a ton of specialized equipment for you to hit the rivers and lakes to fish. We have more info below and the latest trailer above, as the ocntent drops on November 4.
Farming Simulator 25 – Highlands Fishing
- Can-Am Outlander Max XU
- CLAAS Rollant 630 RC Uniwrap
- Dammann DT 2800H S5
- DEUTZ-FAHR Series 6230 TTV
- GRIMME Varitron 470
- GT Bunning Lowlander Widebody 250 HBD
- Holaras UMR 300-FC
- Holaras UR 205
- JCB Fastrac 2000 4WS Series
- JCB Fastrac 8000 Icon Series
- Lizard Motors Cargo Vessel
- Lizard Motors Sport Boat
- New Holland T8000 Series
- Väderstad Proseed V24
Farming Where Green Hills Meet the Sea
Whether they want to take up professional fish farming or simply relax on the shore with a rod, virtual farmers will find that the new environment in the Scottish Highlands, Kinlaig, stays true to the sandbox approach: Players can stick to the fields, forests, and animal pens and experience the region's rugged charm without getting their feet wet. New productions, constructions, and other features guarantee a vast amount of freedom.