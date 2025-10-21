Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 25, Highlands Fishing

Farming Simulator 25 Reveals More For Highlands Fishing Expansion

Farming Simulator 25 has dropped new details about the content being added to the Highlands Fishing expansion next month

Article Summary Highlands Fishing expansion brings onions and Highland cattle as new crops and animals in Farming Simulator 25.

Explore Kinlaig, a Scotland-inspired town, offering land and water farming activities for virtual farmers.

New equipment from brands like Can-Am, CLAAS, and JCB lets players farm, fish, and manage their operations.

Enjoy new productions, constructions, and freedom with expanded sandbox gameplay in the Scottish Highlands.

GIANTS Software has revealed more details about the next addition to Farming Simulator 25, as players will be getting more from Highlands Fishing out on the water. Some of the additions on the way include onions and highland cattle as a new root crop and animal type, as well as a ton of specialized equipment for you to hit the rivers and lakes to fish. We have more info below and the latest trailer above, as the ocntent drops on November 4.

Farming Simulator 25 – Highlands Fishing

Available as an Expansion and Edition (bundled with the main game), Highlands Fishing invites players to build a farm and man a fishing boat in the Scotland-inspired town of Kinlaig – a lush paradise of rolling green hills and open water. Manufacturers such as Agri-Spread, Can-Am, GT Bunning, and Monosem have joined the line-up of over 100 real brands, supporting both land- and water-based farming activities. The Garage & Shipyard Trailer details the following machines with detailed specifications.

Can-Am Outlander Max XU

CLAAS Rollant 630 RC Uniwrap

Dammann DT 2800H S5

DEUTZ-FAHR Series 6230 TTV

GRIMME Varitron 470

GT Bunning Lowlander Widebody 250 HBD

Holaras UMR 300-FC

Holaras UR 205

JCB Fastrac 2000 4WS Series

JCB Fastrac 8000 Icon Series

Lizard Motors Cargo Vessel

Lizard Motors Sport Boat

New Holland T8000 Series

Väderstad Proseed V24





Farming Where Green Hills Meet the Sea Whether they want to take up professional fish farming or simply relax on the shore with a rod, virtual farmers will find that the new environment in the Scottish Highlands, Kinlaig, stays true to the sandbox approach: Players can stick to the fields, forests, and animal pens and experience the region's rugged charm without getting their feet wet. New productions, constructions, and other features guarantee a vast amount of freedom.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!