Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Saiyan Showdown In February 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Saiyan Showdown, which was released in November 2021, are doing in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Saiyan Showdown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR BT15-155: $223.52 SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR BT15-152: $99.75 The Wicked Saiyans SCR BT15-153: $88.75 The Radiant Saiyans SCR BT15-154: $83.91 Son Goku, Steadfast Assistance SR BT15-096: $13.83 Turles, All Too Easy SR BT15-107: $12.78 SS2 Kefla, Lightning Speed SPR BT15-148: $5.08 SS Broly, Brutality Beyond Measure SPR BT15-019: $4.12 Fin, Coercion Incarnate SR BT15-128: $4.08 Gigantic Meteor SR BT15-030: $3.89

Saiyan Showdown is still cooling off, as the SCRs haven't moved much since January. Pan, Time Patrol Maiden SCR increased in value by $5 which isn't hugely notable. Both SS4: The Vermillion Saiyans SCR and The Radiant Saiyans SCR dropped $5. Most Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets follow the same value format after they even out, with one SCR retaining high value and the others falling, normally ending up below $80. This set has four SCRs, though, which is more than any other in the history of the hobby. It'll be interesting to watch how this one settles over time. Pan, Time Patrol Maiden will almost certainly fall more, though it'll likely be some time before we see it dip under $200.