Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Supreme Rivalry In March 2023 Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch shows the cheap SCRs of Supreme Rivalry dropping even lower in value in March 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG, where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence on the DBSCG, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Supreme Rivalry, which was released in May 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Supreme Rivalry with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

SS3 Gohanks, Interdimensional Warrior SCR BT13-153: $65.31 Robelu, Demigra's Secretary BT13-154: $35.26 Syn Shenron, Corrupted by Darkness SCR BT13-152: $34.11 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SPR BT13-030: $13.64 King Vegeta's Imposing Presence SR BT13-030: $12.89 Demigra, Momentary Ally SR BT13-123: $12.31 Demigra, Momentary Ally SPR BT13-123: $11.77 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SPR BT13-034: $11.22 Majin Buu, Assault of the Agents of Destruction SR BT13-034: $8.25 Supreme Kai of Time, Time Labyrinth Unleashed BT13-135: $7.94

Has anything notable happened this month with Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross Spirits? Well, the SCRs fell slightly which is pretty incredible just because of how cheap they already were. The Secret Rares of this set are low in value, so I certainly wouldn't wait to buy, as I can't see these fall much more. Also, the Demigra SR outranking the SPR of the same card shows just how little the sub-SCR rarities tend to matter in this hobby.