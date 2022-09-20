Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Ultimate Squad In September 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Ultimate Squad, which was released in June 2022, are doing in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Ultimate Squad with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR BT17-148: $195.99 Oath of Z SCR BT17-149: $78.93 Invader's Vow SCR BT17-147: $44.37 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SPR BT17-083: $25.74 Android 17 & Android 18, Teaming Up SPR BT17-033: $17.99 Beerus, Motivated Destruction SPR BT17-134: $14.07 Cell, the Ultimate Bio-Android SPR BT17-049: $12.07 SS Son Goku, Pan, and SS Trunks, Galactic Explorers SPR BT17-009: $10.69 Baby, Juveline Parasiite SR BT17-004: $10.77 SS2 Son Gohan, Z Fighter SR BT17-083: $8.58

We are seeing some jumps in market value for a few of these cards. The set's chase card, in particular, the Piccolo & Son Gohan, Newfound Might SCR has gone up quite a bit, starting in the mid-$100s shortly after release and now moving back toward $200. Notably, the Special Rare cards in slots 4 through 7 have also had considerable jumps, increasing in value between $4 and $10. We may be in the midst of an overall upswing in market value for Ultimate Squad, so let's keep an eye on this set in the fourth quarter of 2022. The direct previous set, Realm of the Gods, has become difficult and expensive to buy, so will the same hold true of this set?