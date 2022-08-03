Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Great Ape Leader

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a young Son Goku Leader.

This particular Goku Leader is from a Starter deck and cannot be pulled from packs of Dawn of the Z-Warrior. This comes from the Oozaru-themed Yellow Transformation Starter deck that is being released on September 16th as part of the launch of the Zenkai Series block. The Leader front features Son Goku as a kid from Dragon Ball using his iconic Power Pole weapon. Flip it around to the Awaken side of the Leader to reveal the Great Ape version of Son Goku.

The Yellow Transformation deck comes with 51 deck cards but there is no word on how many of these are new cards, how many are reprints, and how many are duplicates. The deck comes with one Z-Card which features Teen Goku from Dragon Ball and one ZENKAI Start Pack, the contents of which remains mysterious.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.