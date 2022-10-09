Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: More SPRs

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends) is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." In honor of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at two more Special Rare cards, or SPRs. from the set.

To the left, we have a gorgeous Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta card in the multi-colored section of Dawn of the Z-Legends. This gold-etched card, swirling with gleaming, golden energy as Gogeta charges up a mighty attack, represents the peak of power in Dragon Ball GT. To the right, we see Bardock locked in battle with the Bardock, Inherited Might SPR. The Special Rares are, for me, the highlight of Dawn of the Z-Legends. The use of gold on these cards creates such a beautiful, gleaming card when seen in person. There is little visual difference between a Special Rare and Secret Rare, with SPRs just being more common at a rate of two per booster box unlike Secret Rares, or SCRs, which are two per twelve booster boxes.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.