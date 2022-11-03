Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Cheelai

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Green-colored section of Fighter's Ambition with today's preview featuring Cheelai.

Cheelai was introduced in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film and has since become one of the most talked about new characters from the post-Tournament of Power film era of DBS. Cheelai also played a solid role in the latest film, Super Hero, which saw her travel to Beerus's planet with Broly for some intense training alongside Goku and Vegeta. Believe it or not, Beerus became smitten with the alien much in the same way that the waifu section of the fanbase has. A memorable moment from the film is when Whis notes that it seems Beerus has a type.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.