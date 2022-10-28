Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Gogeta Z-Awaken

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a pair of Super Saiyan Blue-themed cards featuring a Z-Awaken card and a standard card.

To the left, we got SSB Gogeta, Supreme Fusion. This Z-Awaken card plays on top of the Veku // Gogeta Leader. The original Leader shows Gogeta in his standard, non-Super Saiyan form. This card of course features Gogeta in his Super Saiyan Blue form, and the artwork takes good advantage of the in-your-face style of artwork used for Zenkai Cards. To the right, we have another card featuring this form, with SSB Son Goku & SSB Vegeta, Team Attack. This form has become the iconic, signature form of Dragon Ball Super the same way that Super Saiyan was the signature form of Z.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.