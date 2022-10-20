Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Gohan's Drip

Bandai has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring one of Gohan's strangest outfits of all time.

Picture Gohan. Depending on your favorite era of Dragon Ball, there are many different iterations of the character that you may have pictured. Fans of early Z may have seen Gohan in his debut outfit with the Dragon Ball hat, or perhaps the twist on Piccolo's outfit that he wore in the Saiyan Saga into Namek. An eclectic early pick could be his Frieza Saga-era Saiyan armor. Other choices could be his Goku-inspired gi or his more Piccolo-inspired garb from the Cell Games. Perhaps his Great Saiyaman costume or his horrible green tracksuit from Super? The most unlikely pick would be this ventriloquist dummy-ass drip that he rocked in Super Android 13! but we cannot forget Gohan's biggest fashion sin. The red pants, you know? The suspenders!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.