Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: SSB Gogeta SPR

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out another Special Rare from Fighter's Ambition.

This is one of the cooler Special Rares in the set, as it delivers a simple but iconic depiction of Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta. Gogeta was originally depicted in the non-canonical Dragon Ball Z film Fusion Reborn that saw Goku and Vegeta reunite while dead to take on Janemba. Gogeta later appeared in GT and was able to transform into a Super Saiyan 4. Akira Toriyama adapted Gogeta to the canon of the series for the first time in Dragon Ball Super: Broly which also saw him adapt other originally non-canonical stories and characters such as the Bardock: Father of Goku which was dramatically rewritten for the film's opening as well as Broly himself, who was changed from a psychopathic Saiyan into a kind-hearted warrior who, when pissed off, goes berserk.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.