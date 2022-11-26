Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Villains: Bio-Broly

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out some more Villainous Threat cards from Fighter's Ambition.

Today's Villainous Threat previews include two villains that came from the Dragon Ball Z-era movies: Turles and Bio-Broly.

Turles is the villain at the center of Tree of Might. While some sources refer to Turles as a brother of Goku, that has not been stated by any official media. Turles is rather another Saiyan with a hairstyle similar to Goku's. Some sources suggest that low-class Saiyans like Goku, Bardock, and Turles have a standard hairstyle, but other depictions of Planet Vegeta and its Saiyans from the DBS: Broly movie contradict that.

Bio-Broly is a mutated clone of the original, non-canon Broly. Bio-Broly originally looks like Broly as we knew him, but his transformation into the Legendary Super Saiyan form causes his incomplete cellular structure to break down, turning him into an oozing monster.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.