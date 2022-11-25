Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition Villains: Garlic Jr

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out more Villainous Threat cards from Fighter's Ambition.

Man, I'm loving this card type. These truly elevate Fighter's Ambition beyond a run-of-the-mill set due to the interesting and unique look of these painterly illustrations. Today's Villainous Threat previews include Lord Slug and Garlic Jr. Lord Slug is a movie-only villain who doesn't fit into the canon of Dragon Ball but still made quite an impression by being an evil Namekian that forced Goku to ascend to a sort of pre-Super Saiyan state. Garlic Jr. was also a movie villain from Dead Zone but was brought into the anime series with a "filler" arc (I don't personally love the use of the term, as it really just refers to a story based on ideas not included in the manga rather than any indication of the quality, or lack thereof) that took place between the end of the Frieza Saga and the arrival of Trunks.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.