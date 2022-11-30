Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Villains: Janemba

Bandai's has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It hit shelves on November 18th, 2022, in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. It will later also appear in the Gift Collection 2022. Fighter's Ambition focuses on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's check out yet another Villainous Threat from Fighter's Ambition.

Cool choice here. We have Janemna in its initial form before it becomes the devilish Big Bad from the Dragon Ball Z film Fusion Reborn. Janemba is essentially a reinterpretation of Majin Buu, starting as a fat and baby-like creature that turns into a wicked, animalistic warrior. The film in which Janemba appears is a fan-favorite due to many elements, including the power of Janema itself, the unique set design of the afterlife landscape in which Goku and Vegeta battle Janemba, the arrival of Gogeta via the Fusion Dance, and of course the emotional character arc that Goku and Vegeta go through during the movie.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.