Dragon Ball Super Previews History Of Goku Cards: Goku Goes SS

Bandai is gearing up to release quite a few interesting Dragon Ball Super Card Game products and promotions. The latest release was the seventeenth main set Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad, which closed out the Unison Warrior Series block and focused on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It included cards recreating scenes and featuring characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. We are still a few months away from Dragon Ball Super Card Game launching the next block, the Zenkai Series block, but we will get promo cards and the exciting History of Son Goku and History of Vegeta products in the meantime. Today, let's take a look at one of the cards from History of Son Goku that recreates one of Z's most intense moments.

How many times have we seen Goku as a Super Saiyan in a scene? Dozens? Hundreds? How iconic does a scene have to be that we can tell exactly when it happens due to Goku's gaze?

Pretty damn iconic.

It was the battle on Planet Namek. Vegeta used his final moments of life to tell Goku about what Frieza did to the Saiyans, making Goku, for the first time, feel a connection to the people and home planet he never had. Goku faced off with Frieza and hit him with a Spirit Bomb, seemingly killing him. However, Frieza resurfaced and killed Goku's best friend, Krillin. This triggered Goku's first-ever Super Saiyan transformation and this stony gaze that followed which would lead to one of the most memorable and drawn-out brawls in anime history.

