Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Cooler Reprints

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Of all the villains introduced in the non-canon Dragon Ball films, Cooler may be the most interesting. As the lead antagonist of two Dragon Ball Z films, Cooler's Revenge and Return of Cooler, this villain is Frieza's brother. As one of the few examples we've seen of this race of aliens in addition to Frieza, Frost, and King Cold, Cooler showed an ability to transform much like his brother. You can see two of Cooler's different states in the cards above. Now that it seems as if Frieza is going to be kept alive as a recurring menace and/or uneasy ally in Dragon Ball Super, I can't help but think how fun it would be to see Cooler go the route of Broly and be reimagined in the series' canon. Frieza has quite a unique dynamic with his family. From the movie's take on Cooler, we know that he's less interested in getting revenge for Frieza than he is angry at Frieza for making their family look bad. I'd love to see those two interact!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.