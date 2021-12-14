Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: SS4 Bardock & Goku

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Super Saiyan 4 may not be a canonical form, but it was there for Dragon Ball fans at a time when the idea of an Akira Toriyama-penned continuation of the series seemed impossible. The form married Super Saiyan mythology with the Great Ape transformation, creating one of the most unique designs in the entire franchise. It has been interesting to see the form continuously used in the expanded material, such as Dragon Ball Heroes, where we see characters that never used the form in the GT anime use it in these promotional stories. Those characters include Gohan, Broly, and Bardock who is pictured above. I actually think that Bardock has the most interesting Super Saiyan 4 form of all the characters due to that iconic headband. It really balances out the design of the form which is truly a wild take.m That, plus the red on his boots makes for quite an interesting take on this hyper-powered transformation.

I'm sad to say that this brings us to the end of our previews of Mythic Booster! I'll continue to cover this release and give spotlights on certain cards and, when we can confirm it, its release date. Until then, thank you for following this journey. I think this is a promising and unique set that will be one of the most fun Dragon Ball Super Card Game pack opening experiences we've had so far.

When it finally comes out, that is.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.