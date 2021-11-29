Dragon Ball Super Previews Mythic Booster: Towa & Ginyu Reprint

Reprints are coming to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Bandai has now begun to preview the full set of cards from the upcoming Mythic Booster set which will reprint cards from past expansions, decks, and promotional items with alternate artwork. Expected in December 2021 after international delays, the Mythic Booster cards will not have their own specific set numbering but will instead retain their original set's information. This will be a helpful set especially for players looking to build decks using cards within products that can no longer be found, and collectors may also enjoy this one as every card has a brand new artwork, including the set's secret rare: Cell Xeno. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Two villains here! Towa is currently exclusive to the expanded universe stories and features in Super Dragon Ball Heroes and multiple games, including a bonus battle in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot which was quite interesting. As one of the franchise's few majorly powerful female villains, some of her cards tend to do well as there aren't many characters like her. Then, we have the dancing queen himself. The sometimes-frog, sometimes-Goku, sometimes-purple-gent, Captain Ginyu himself. He's striking a pose on the card, as per usual. I see this and I imagine what it'd be like for Ginyu if he'd been raised in a different era. Something tells me that if he was brought up on TikTok, he'd be too busy coordinating dances to bother with villainy. Alas!

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Mythic Booster. When the set releases in December of 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.