Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Android 17

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Android 18 and Krillin-themed portion of the Blue-colored section of Power Absorbed expands now to include Android 17. Android 17 is 18's brother and was, along with her, originally a major villain in the series. After being absorbed by Cell and subsequently revived, he would later become a defender of the wildlife of the planet. After his reintroduction into the series, he went on to play a major role in the Tournament of Power, saving not only Earth but the entire existence of multiple Universes with a decisive and noble wish.

