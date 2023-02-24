Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Android 21 SCR Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set Power Absorbed features Android 21 on a Secret Rare in her Transformed: Cell Absorbed state.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. Today, let's take a look at another SCR from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Android 21 was the focus of many cards in the main section of Power Absorbed, and now she is the focus of a Secret Rare. The antagonist of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Android 21 has multiple forms. Her base form visually represents her human self, Vomi. Her Supervillain Power spell gives her glowing eyes and a dark aura. Then, her Transformed state shows her Majin and Frieza DNA more and is considered her True Form. Her Transformed form has differences in whether the good or evil side of her personality is dominant. The above grey form is Android 21's Transformed state after she absorbs Cell.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.