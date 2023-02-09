Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Bulma Bulma, Krillin, Android 18, and Marron feature on today's newly revealed cards from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Power Absorbed

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

In today's previews of Power Absorbed, we're getting some more family and friends action from the Android 18 and Krillin portion of the set. The first card to the left is Bulma, Helpful Cheer which shows a Super era Bulma doing what she does best — help out with a healthy portion of attitude. The card to the right is another family-focused card called Krilling, Helping His Family, which shows Krillin with his hair grown out. As many bald jokes as this guy gets, he rarely gets credit for having potentially the thickest hair in the whole franchise when he wants.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.