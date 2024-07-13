Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Operation: Polygon Storm, Toxic Studio, Untold Tales

Operation: Polygon Storm Announced For PC & Consoles

Dive into the pure chaos and nonsense of Operation: Polygon Storm as you'll build your own unique armies in pixelated warfare.

Article Summary Announcing Operation: Polygon Storm for PC & consoles by Toxic Studio.

Build pixel armies in a fast-paced RTS auto battler with minimal micromanagement.

Strategize with a variety of units & upgrades for dynamic, quick 10-15 minute battles.

Enjoy destructible environments and detailed physics in upgradable warfare chaos.

Indie game developer Toxic Studio and publisher Untold Tales announced a new title on the way as Operation: Polygon Storm is coming to PC and consoles. This game is pure warfare nonsense as you'll build up your own pixel armies of unique soldiers with different tactics and weapons in an all-out RTS auto battler. There's a free demo of the game available right now on Steam, and the full version will launch sometime in September.

Operation: Polygon Storm

Become a master general. Strategically assemble your army from a selection of unique units and abilities to deploy into fast-paced battles. Watch your master plan play out and adapt as the battle progresses, all with minimal micromanagement. Mix and match units from a selection of infantry and armor alongside artillery and air support to push into the enemy's base and fight off any counterattacks. Tap into multiple upgrade trees for each unit and unlock additional abilities to fine-tune your army.

Plan, Deploy, and Upgrade Your Army Of Choice: Mix and match units from a selection of infantry and armor alongside artillery and air support to push into the enemy's base and fight off any counterattacks. Tap into multiple upgrade trees for each unit and unlock additional abilities to fine-tune your army.

Mix and match units from a selection of infantry and armor alongside artillery and air support to push into the enemy's base and fight off any counterattacks. Tap into multiple upgrade trees for each unit and unlock additional abilities to fine-tune your army. Minimal Micromanagement: No base building or resource harvesting is required. Focus on the battle as your army can advance, attack, and take cover all on their own. Take command when needed to adapt and control the situation as your units either follow your masterplan or your direct orders

No base building or resource harvesting is required. Focus on the battle as your army can advance, attack, and take cover all on their own. Take command when needed to adapt and control the situation as your units either follow your masterplan or your direct orders Strategize, React, and Adapt: Balance your resources to pick an army composition suited for each mission. A deep and complex battle system means you'll need to react quickly, choose the right mix of soldiers and Killstreak rewards, and utilize complementary unit synergies to gain any advantage.

Balance your resources to pick an army composition suited for each mission. A deep and complex battle system means you'll need to react quickly, choose the right mix of soldiers and Killstreak rewards, and utilize complementary unit synergies to gain any advantage. Quick Matches: Each battle takes around 10 – 15 minutes from start to finish with the ability to replay, trying different team compositions, higher difficulties, or faster times.

Each battle takes around 10 – 15 minutes from start to finish with the ability to replay, trying different team compositions, higher difficulties, or faster times. Hightly Destructable Battlefields: Highly destructible environments, covers, ragdoll physics, and a dash of gore all bring the battlefield to life.

