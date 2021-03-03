Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Krabby Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Krabby Spotlight Hour, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 098, Krabby is a pure Water-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "River Crab Pokémon," this is what Krabby's Dex entry says:

Krabby live on beachers, burrowed inside holes dug into the sand. On sandy beaches with little in the way of food, these Pokémon can be seen squabbling with each other over territory.

Krabby evolves into Kingler, which is one of the most powerful Water-types in Pokémon GO when given the Charged Attack Crabhammer. Krabby is obviously based on the real-life animal, with some thinking it may be based specifically on the Samurai Crab or sand bubbler crab due to the Bubble attack for which it's known.

For fans of the anime, Krabby is seen for the first time in Mystery at the Lighthouse. In the episode, Ash catches a Krabby and is confused when it seems to be gone. He soon learns that he already has the max amount of Pokémon he can hold, so that extra catches are sent to Professor Oak. Ash later uses Krabby in battle, and it evolves to Kingler in the episode Round One – Begin! Other Krabby are featured in episodes such as The Evolution Solution, Expedition to Onix Island!, and then cameo roles in other episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Krabby:

Red/Blue: Its pincers are not only powerful weapons, they are used for balance when walking sideways.

Gold: If it senses danger approaching, it cloaks itself with bubbles from its mouth so it will look bigger.

Silver: The pincers break off easily. If it loses a pincer, it somehow becomes incapable of walking sideways. Sword: It can be found near the sea. The large pincers grow back if they are torn out of their sockets.