Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Fu & Cumber

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some Zenkai Cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Here are the two chief antagonists of the Prison Planet Saga. Fu and his family appear heavily in the Dark Empire Saga-focused sets, as Fu is the artificial son of Mira and the demon Towa. Xeno Dabura considers Fu to be the true successor to the throne as King of the Demon Realm. During the Prison Planet Saga, Fu gathers and traps warriors from across the universes and timelines in order to battle on the Prison Planet. As far as transformations Fu is like Mira, in that the Saiyan DNA in Fu's body allows him to achieve a demonic hybrid of Super Saiyan.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.