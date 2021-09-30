Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Iconic Scenes

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Wow, that's a killer spread. In the image above, taken from the YouTube video in which Bandai announced Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown, you can see a selection of cards recreating well-known sequences from the anime. We have Goku vs. Hit, some Saiyan Saga action as Goku blazes with his Kaio-Ken aura, and Broly delivering the final attack that ended up taking Gohan, Goten, and Goku's Family Kamehameha to defeat. I think it's awesome to see the DBSCG leaning on more iconic and recognizable scenes for Saiyan Showdown. I think overall this is a great move to keep doing with sets, but currently, it does make Saiyan Showdown quite distinctive. So far, it looks like this is going to contain the best art and the most exciting character-focused of the entire Unison Warrior Series block so far.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.