Banette Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: October 2021

Banette is currently available to battle and catch in Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO during Part One of the Halloween 2021 event. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this evolution of Shuppet and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Banette Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Banette counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Banette with efficiency in Pokémon GO.

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Dark Pulse

Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Honchkrow: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Hoopa: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Banette can be defeated by solo trainers in Pokémon GO. To pull this off on your own, though, you'll need to use the above counters and power them up as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémom. However, Banette is an evolved form that will yield more Candy when caught. My suggestion is to try to use Pinap Berries for the first few tries in order to multiply that Candy.

Shiny Odds

Banette cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain Shiny Banette, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Shuppet.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!