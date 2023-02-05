Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Krillin's Family Krillin and Android 18 get a featured spotlight in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed coming in March 2023 from Bandai.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some more cards from the Android 18 and Krillin family-focused Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

The Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed is proving to be the most interesting and dynamic portion of the set so far. The first card here, Android 18, Krillin, and Marron, Family United looks like a cute family portrait, where Krillin, Powers Expanded shows why Krillin, always underrated, is the most powerful human being on the planet Earth. I like the cuteness of this portion of the set with its loose focus on Android 18 and her family. Next up, we'll see this expand to include Android 17.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.