Magic: The Gathering: Dominaria United Early Access Event Is Today

Hello and welcome, all players, collectors, and fans of Magic: The Gathering, the premier collectible trading card game designed, developed, and produced by Wizards of the Coast! The Early Access events on Magic Arena are a great way to see your favorite streamers, influencers, and media names duke it out with cards from the newest upcoming set. Today is the Early Access event for Dominaria United, and we got invited by Wizards of the Coast to take part! As such, you can find me on Twitch between 4-10pm Eastern Time using the following decks, by clicking here. In the meantime, presented in this article are two of the decks I am planning to run for the Early Access event.

Spellthief Midrange

The plan for Spellthief Midrange is to get at least one copy of Ivy, Gleeful Spellthief, and then go absolutely ham with as many single-target spells as you'd care to cast. Vesuvan Duplimancy will help get things out of hand quite fast, and Vodalian Mindsinger ought to help clinch games as needed. I'll be aiming to play this deck between 4-5pm Eastern, between 6-7pm Eastern, and between 8-9pm Eastern. You can find the decklist for this Simic midrange-style deck by clicking here.

Weatherlight Aggro

This deck is more my speed than the one listed above, as it a) pushes Rakdos, the colors I'm most adept in strategy-wise, and b) pushes an Aristocrats strategy, the archetype that I'm most fluent in. With no card having more than a mana value of 3, this deck aims to win by using Weatherlight Compleated to provide much-needed dig and draw while utilizing Braids, Arisen Nightmare to stax-out the opposition, which ought to put you right in place for a quick win. Meanwhile, Lagomos, Hand of Hatred should be able to start things up by tutoring for any of the cards I don't yet have. You can find this Rakdos aggro-style deck on Moxfield by clicking here.

If you're as excited about these decks as I am, watch me utilize them on Twitch today from 4-10pm Eastern time by clicking here. I will also be providing a recap of the Magic: The Gathering Early Access event for Dominaria United after the event concludes.