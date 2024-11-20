Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Care Bears, care bears: unlock the magic, Cloudco Entertainment

Care Bears: Unlock The Magic Announced For March 2025

The Care Bears are back in their own video game, as Care Bears: Unlock The Magic will be coming to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch next March

Maximum Entertainment, in collaboration with Cloudco Entertainment, has announced a new video game based on the TV series Care Bears: Unlock The Magic. The newest incarnation of the Bears, who are stronger together, will appear with over 200 minigames that you can challenge yourself with, featuring several of the iconic characters from the franchise. You can check out the trailer and more info from today's announcement below, as the game will arrive on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch on March 27, 2025.

Care Bears: Unlock The Magic

Dive into a world of fun and adventure with the Care Bears in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic. Play with Cheer Bear and her friends in a variety of arcade games!

Meet the Beloved Bears: Play alongside Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Tenderheart Bear, and all the lovely bears from Care-A-Lot!

Play alongside Cheer Bear, Bedtime Bear, Tenderheart Bear, and all the lovely bears from Care-A-Lot! Go on a Journey: Explore over 200 levels across a dozen unique minigames in the whimsical universe of Care Bears! Get Star Power to remove the Storm Clouds from the Silver Lining, meet the funny Whiffles, and reach the end of the magical road for a lovely surprise.

Explore over 200 levels across a dozen unique minigames in the whimsical universe of Care Bears! Get Star Power to remove the Storm Clouds from the Silver Lining, meet the funny Whiffles, and reach the end of the magical road for a lovely surprise. Classic Arcade Fun: Enjoy a variety of themed mini-games inspired by classic arcade favorites: Care Bubbles, Cross The Rainbow, Lost Whiffle and many more!

Enjoy a variety of themed mini-games inspired by classic arcade favorites: Care Bubbles, Cross The Rainbow, Lost Whiffle and many more! Fill the Art Book: As you progress, earn unique stickers featuring art and bears from the Care Bears: Unlock The Magic TV show. Collect them all!

"We can't wait to bring the beloved Care Bears to consoles," said Shane Bierwith, Head of Publishing at Maximum Entertainment. "Care Bears: Unlock the Magic embraces the endearing nostalgia of the Care Bears franchise while offering hours of family-friendly adventuring."

"Care Bears has brought magic to fans across generations, and we're thrilled to deliver that same enjoyment to our youngest gamers around the world," said Philippe Cohen, CEO of Maximum Entertainment.

