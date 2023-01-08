Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Prison Planet Saiyans Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Power Absorbed features the canonical versions of Vegeta & Trunks heading into the Xenoverse.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at another card from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

Vegeta, Against All Odds, and Trunks, Prisoner of the Future. Where most Super Dragon Ball Heroes sagas focus on the Xenoverse versions of the characters, the above characters are not Xeno Vegeta and Xeno Trunks. These are the Vegeta and Trunks, as seen in Dragon Ball Super. The Prison Planet Saga picks up after the end of the Tournament of Power and brings the canonical versions of many Toriyama characters into the universe of the SDBH, having them meet their Xeno counterparts in some cases. During this saga, we even end up seeing Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan 4 Xeno Goku going head-to-head.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.