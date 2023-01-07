Dragon Ball Super Previews Power Absorbed: Super Saiyan Cumber Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next set, Zenkai Series - Power Absorbed, will feature cards depicting Cumber in his Super Saiyan form.

Bandai has announced the initial details of the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set to release in 2023. This expansion will be the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 which saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed) is the twentieth main set and has already been teased with cards leaking early through events, include the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber. We do not yet have a release date for this set outside of March 2023, but Bleeding Cool will update our readers when Bandai offers an official street date for this set. Leading up to the release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from the set. First, let's take a look at some Zenkai Cards from the Prison Planet Saga-inspired Black-colored section of Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed.

First, the SS Cumber, Battle Frenzy Z-Awaken card plays on top of the Evil Saiyan // Cumber Leader card that I spotlighted last week. With this card, the attentive fan will note the difference between Cumber as a Super Saiyan and a Super Saiyan 3. Cumber already has long hair to start so his standard Super Saiyan form bears a strong resemblance to the much more powerful Super Saiyan 3 form, but you can tell than Cumber is in his standard Super Saiyan form by observing his eyebrows, which remain in place. The same would be true for Super Saiyan Raditz, who hair long hair like Cumber.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.