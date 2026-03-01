Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: BanG Dream! Our Notes, Bilibili Game

BanG Dream! Our Notes Announced For Mobile Platforms

BanG Dream! Our Notes has been announced for mobile platforms, bringing the latest entry in the BanG Dream! franchise for iOS and Android

Article Summary BanG Dream! Our Notes brings new rhythm gameplay and band stories to iOS and Android in 2026.

Features stories focused on bands MyGO!!!!!, Ave Mujica, millsage, Mugendai MewType, and Ikka Dumb Rock!

Enjoy real-time multiplayer co-play, brand-new songs, and returning tracks from the anime series.

Unlock exclusive chapters with fully voiced characters—discover hidden bonds and animated performances.

Mobile game developer and publisher Bilibili Game has revealed the next entry of the Japanese music media franchise BanG Dream! with the reveal of BanG Dream! Our Notes. The latest installment of the series will bring fully voiced characters for five different all-women bands, as you'll explore a multi-route storyline tied to a few different gameplay systems. None of which they showed off in the trailer you see here, which just runs down a bunch of characters with some music, but no gameplay to show for it. You can read more details from the announcement below as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

BanG Dream! Our Notes

In BanG Dream! Our Notes, players will be thrown into the stories of MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, two aspiring bands discovering their voice. Guide each group from rehearsal studios to stadium shows, as you master tight, rhythm-based gameplay set to original, high-energy pop. As their journey unfolds, three more bands – Mugendai MewType, millsage, and Ikka Dumb Rock! – join the stage, weaving a multi-route tale of youth, friendship, and musical passion. Featuring 25 characters across five bands, the game showcases their growth both on stage and in everyday life. Building on its rhythm roots, BanG Dream! Our Notes introduces real-time multiplayer co-play, letting players perform against others in vibrant live showdowns. The game unites fan-favorite bands with new talent, with key features including：

The Full Ensemble : 25 characters across five bands. MyGO!!!!!, Ave Mujica, and Mugendai MewType return, joined by brand-new bands millsage and Ikka Dumb Ro ck!

A Hot New Sound : A library of brand-new original songs alongside beloved tracks from the anime.

Exclusive Band Story Chapters : Unlock deeper, exclusive stories beyond the anime, revealing the characters' hidden moments and special bonds through animated performances and daily-life scenes.

Real-Time Multiplayer : Take to the stage in real-time multiplayer battles, sharing the stage and competing against other players.

