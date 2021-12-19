Holiday Delibird Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players

The 2021 Holiday Event has begun in Pokémon GO. As is tradition with this annual celebration, costumed Pokémon and Ice-type Pokémon are abundant in both the wild and in raids. Some species appear in both while some are raid-exclusive. For this Raid Guide, we will focus on Delibird, who is appearing in a holiday costume during this event. With these tips, you can build a team to battle, defeat, and catch Holiday Delibird as a solo trainer and potentially even catch a Shiny.

Top Holiday Delibird Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Delibird counters as such:

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Shadow Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Gigalith – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Delibird with efficiency.

Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Incarnate Forme Landorus – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Alolan Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Darmanitan – Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Archeops – Steel Wing, Ancient Power

Excadrill – Metal Claw, Rock Slide

Reshiram – Fire Fang, Stone Edge

Aggron – Smack Down, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Delibird can be defeated by solo trainers. Your best bet to defeat a Tier Three Raid Boss in Pokémon GO by yourself is to reference the above list, situate your Pokémon with their optimal movesets, and power up your counters as much as possible.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Delibird is generally an easy species to catch.

Shiny Odds

Holiday Delibird can be encountered in its Shiny form. It is not currently thought to be boosted above the standard wild rate of one in 500.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!