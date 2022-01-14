Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Xeno Goku, Vegeta

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

When discussing cards featuring Xeno Vegeta and Xeno Goku, and really any of the Xeno characters, I often feel obliged to discuss the elephant in the room. That elephant is the fact that these cards often depict content from the promotional manga and anime Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which Americans have limited access to due to there being no official release. I think it's worth seeking out the clips, though, to give content to some of the moments seen on the cards. While the anime doesn't hold up to much scrutiny due to it being purely a promotion for Japan's SDBH games, it has quite a few fun concepts. The Xeno versions of the characters went through DB, DBZ, and DBGT but not Dragon Ball Super, but the timeline antics of the show actually introduce them to the canonical versions of Goku and Vegeta. The anime actually shows Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta and Goku meet and fight alongside these alternate versions of themselves using Super Saiyan 4. While it has a distinct fan fic vibe, it's also so hilariously fun to see.

