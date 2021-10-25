Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Gohan Goes Ape

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Ah, the early days of Dragon Ball Z. Gohan was portrayed as a sweet and innocent boy with a dramatically potent untapped power that showed itself whenever he became enraged. I don't know if the same is true for you, fellow Dragon Ball fans, but I remember being a kid watching the series. This was before Dragon Ball came out in dubbed form and before the school kids would share printed images of spoilers from the subbed version. I remember watching Gohan turn into a Great Ape and thinking that was the culmination of his inner anger: his Saiyan instinct turned physical. Something that he and Vegeta could do but Goku, with his tail gone, couldn't. I thought that was the natural culmination of Gohan's hidden power storyline. However, to my delight, it instead played out for the rest of the series, with Gohan finally accepting his rage in the Cell Game during a decisive moment where he turned Super Saiyan 2 and saved the world. Then, again, the Elder Kai awakened his dormant power during the Buu Saga, but this time, Gohan was free of its association with rage. In his Ultimate Form (or, Power Awakened form), he is finally one with his power. It's fun, though, to look back on that progression and see it play out in Dragon Ball Super Card Game offerings like the above.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.