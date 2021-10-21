Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Spirit Bomb SR

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Goku came back from his time training on King Kai's planet with some new tricks up his sleeve. One of those is the Kaio-Ken technique, a power multiplier that was of major importance during the Saiyan Saga and Frieza Saga of Dragon Ball Z. It was pre-Super Saiyan and felt important to the series at the time, but it disappeared for a long time after Goku unlocked his Super Saiyan form. Now, this technique has come back into play in Dragon Ball Super with Goku notably bringing it back and pairing it with his Super Saiyan Blue form. The other card here depicts another trick Goku learned from King Kai: the Spirit Bomb, which is illustrated beautifully in this golden foil Super Rare. I'd pick this as one of the best Super Rares we've seen so far from Saiyan Showdown.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.