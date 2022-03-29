Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Cell Kicks Krillin

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at a card featuring Cell laying the smackdown on Krillin.

I feel like just yesterday, the 2020 Anniversary Set had a card of Krillin getting wrecked by Garlic Jr. on one of the best Alternate Arts you could pull in packs. Now, poor Krillin is getting his dome piece brutally kicked by Cell. I don't know what kind of joke Krillin tried that day to get this Will Smith-esque fury from Dr. Gero's most perfect creation, but it's clear that Cell had no patience for the little guy.

This is set to be a major week for DBSCG. Two new trailers dropped today, with one revealing Zenkai Series as the next major series block starting in September 2022 and then a set trailer for the next expansion, Ultimate Squad, which will close out the Unison Warrior Series block in May 2022. For reasons unknown, the Ultimate Squad trailer was pulled for an edit. More coverage to come when it goes back up.

