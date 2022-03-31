Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Deck 2022: Dawn Of Despair

Bandai has started to show off cards from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super Card Game sequel to last year's Ultimate Deck. Ultimate Deck 2022 was recently delayed one month from its original April 2022 release to May 2022. While that news may be disappointing to those eager for new DBSCG products, we can now confirm quite a lot about this upcoming release. As I theorized in the product's announcement due to the silhouette on the box, the latest episode of DBSCG Direct has now revealed Ultimate Deck 2022 to be themed around Cell. Could this be a hint that Cell will indeed be featured in this year's upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at one more card from this set.

I thought yesterday's peek may be the final preview from this upcoming product, but here we have another. This card showcases Semi-Perfect Cell charging what will surely be a devastating attack. This form, as I mentioned in previous coverage, is mostly known for its use during the iconic battle with Vegeta as he pushed past Super Saiyan into the bulked-up form that gave him enough raw power to defeat this souped-up version of Cell.

One thing to note about the Ultimate Deck 2022 is that every card in it will be foil. Think of it like a guaranteed God Pack! This isn't always the case for Expansion Sets like this, so you just know this one is going to look good in a binder f you're a collector like me.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game products, with peeks at the next official set, Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Ultimate Squad, starting tomorrow.