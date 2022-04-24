Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Fin, The New Buu?!

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Fin debuted two sets ago with Unison Warrior Series – Saiyan Showdown and has since been a major part of the Black sections of Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets. Fin, to put it lightly, is a lot like Kid Buu. In fact, the character is directly inspired by Kid Buu and even acts like Kid Buu in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional storylines. While he may not be the most unique character, he has one hell of a design that looks terrific on DBSCG cards.

This brings us to the end of the Dark Empire Saga-inspired section of the set, which includes Mechikabura, Fin, Towa, Dabura, and more. Tomorrow, we'll check out another Special Rare from the set featuring the overpowered fused Saiyan, Kefla in her Super Saiyan 2 form.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.